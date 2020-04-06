AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

