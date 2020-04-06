AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Primoris Services worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Primoris Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primoris Services by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.