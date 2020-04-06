AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 280.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,360,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after buying an additional 813,341 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,402,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,643,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 792,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.