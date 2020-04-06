AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 254.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 79.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GPI opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $697.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

