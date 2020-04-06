AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

