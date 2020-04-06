AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Addus Homecare worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

