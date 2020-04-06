AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,813,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $135.52 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

