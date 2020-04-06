AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,656 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

