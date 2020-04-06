AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 105,186 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SurModics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SurModics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $460.78 million, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SurModics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

