AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,129 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,635,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

