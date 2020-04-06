AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,093 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.