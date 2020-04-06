AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,297 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of InVitae worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on InVitae from to in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

