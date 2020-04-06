AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 52,516 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,516 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

