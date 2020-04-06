AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,283 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $13,248,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

