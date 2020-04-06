AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 77,681 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.