AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,931 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

