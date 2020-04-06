AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 898,371 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 898,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Commscope worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

COMM opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.