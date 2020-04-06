AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOLD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,927,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,687,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

