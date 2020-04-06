AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $13.12 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

