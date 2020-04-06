AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

