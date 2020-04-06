Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.44 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00010967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $2.58 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02663294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00205247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

