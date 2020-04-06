Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 84,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aramark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Aramark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

