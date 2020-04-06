ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $10,280.54 and $9.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.76 or 0.04725284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

