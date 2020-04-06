ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

