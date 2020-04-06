Arcblock (ABT) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.90 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi and Gate.io. Arcblock has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $7.90 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, DDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.