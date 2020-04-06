ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.69 ($20.57).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

