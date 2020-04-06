ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.99 ($22.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.