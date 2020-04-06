Ardor Trading Up 5.4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005660 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

