Arepacoin Hits One Day Volume of $102.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $55,242.18 and approximately $102.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066127 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,942,624 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

