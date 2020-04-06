Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 13,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

