Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Ares Management worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ARES opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

