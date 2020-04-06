Argentum (ARG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

