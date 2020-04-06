Arion Achieves Market Cap of $26,792.93 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market capitalization of $26,792.93 and $310.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02572947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00202906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,158,608 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

