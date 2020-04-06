Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:ARIX opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Monday. Arix Bioscience has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 159 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

