Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $676,293.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex and COSS. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and $676,293.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,573,914 coins and its circulating supply is 119,973,017 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bit-Z, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.