Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

LON:ARW opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.93. Arrow Global Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

