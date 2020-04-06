Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269.43 ($3.54).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

