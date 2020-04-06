ArtByte (ABY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00600555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

