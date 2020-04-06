Artfinity Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.95 million and $1.62 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,527,809 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

