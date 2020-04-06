Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

PUMP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.