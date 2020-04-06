Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

ABG stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $97.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

