Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of ASND opened at $112.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after buying an additional 926,762 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 117,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.