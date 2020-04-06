Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIAPF. HSBC cut Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ascential from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

AIAPF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

