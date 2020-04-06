Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.27 on Monday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

