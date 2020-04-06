Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.