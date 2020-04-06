Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 2,663 Shares

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $105,614.58. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 32,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

