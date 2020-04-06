Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.25 ($1.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LON AGR opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.52. Assura has a one year low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

