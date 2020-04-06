AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,870 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 8,810 ($115.89) to GBX 8,870 ($116.68) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

AZN opened at GBX 7,174 ($94.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,070.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,307.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

