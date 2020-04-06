AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,174 ($94.37) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,070.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,307.01. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion and a PE ratio of 69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

