Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 96.70 ($1.27) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.74.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.