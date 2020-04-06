Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 96.70 ($1.27) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.74.
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.
